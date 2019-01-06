Citigroup Cuts Schlumberger (SLB) Price Target to $54.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

