Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for United Technologies (UTX)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $120.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.85.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,115,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,182 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5,810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 993,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 976,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

