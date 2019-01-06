Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Clearway Energy reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.37 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 132,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $2,200,033.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.96%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

