Cloud Price Down 11.5% This Week (CLD)

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloud has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cloud has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.90 or 0.13093308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028128 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Cloud Token Profile

Cloud (CRYPTO:CLD) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cloud

Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

