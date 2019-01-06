Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Clovis’ sole marketed drug Rubraca has registered a slower-than-expected sales growth owing to rising competition. Although Clovis received approval for the label expansion in second-line maintenance setting in the United States, irrespective of BRCA-mutation, its adoption is facing challenges. An approval in similar indication in Europe in anticipated in early 2019. Moreover, several studies on Rubraca, targeting different types of ovarian cancer patients, are currently underway. Successful development is likely to bolster the prospect of the drug. The company is actively working on expanding the label of Rubraca as monotherapy or combination therapy in and beyond ovarian cancer. Clovis’ shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.32.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $946.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 390.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $30,620.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $311,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.