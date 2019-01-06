CME Group Inc (CME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CME Group to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $184.68 on Friday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $449,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,147 shares of company stock worth $11,557,200. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,280 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,308,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,830,000 after acquiring an additional 742,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,350,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

