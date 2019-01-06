CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CNX Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,250,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,843,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,341,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 847,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 697,006 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

