Cohen Lawrence B Invests $213,000 in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock

Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.9% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7,195.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

