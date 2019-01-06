Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,408 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $473.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Frost purchased 25,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $999,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Stanley purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

