Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 862,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,912,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,506,000 after buying an additional 1,026,622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.55.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

