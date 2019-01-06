Coin Lion (LION) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $639,882.00 and approximately $680.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.02284992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00215295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

