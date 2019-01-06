Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE CL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,087,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,882. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 118,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

