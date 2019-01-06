Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,511,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 15,739,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 731,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 516,630 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 457,111 shares during the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SBS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $967.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

