Comparing Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) & China Green Agriculture (CGA)

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,902.86% China Green Agriculture -1.06% -0.73% -0.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and China Green Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A China Green Agriculture $287.05 million 0.07 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

Bion Environmental Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Green Agriculture.

Risk & Volatility

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bion Environmental Technologies and China Green Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Green Agriculture beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and sells fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 1,947 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

