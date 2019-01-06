Comparing Credit Acceptance (CACC) & Mr. Amazing Loans (MRAL)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) and Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Credit Acceptance and Mr. Amazing Loans, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 2 3 1 0 1.83 Mr. Amazing Loans 0 1 0 0 2.00

Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus target price of $365.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.60%. Mr. Amazing Loans has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Mr. Amazing Loans’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Amazing Loans is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Mr. Amazing Loans’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.11 billion 7.10 $470.20 million $20.44 19.97 Mr. Amazing Loans $1.69 million 0.96 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

Credit Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Volatility and Risk

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Amazing Loans has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Mr. Amazing Loans’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 48.70% 28.83% 8.87% Mr. Amazing Loans -275.59% -86.04% -84.01%

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats Mr. Amazing Loans on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Mr. Amazing Loans Company Profile

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

