Comparing Infinity Energy Resources (IFNY) and Ensco (ESV)

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and Ensco (NYSE:ESV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensco has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Ensco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -9,427.38% Ensco -36.53% -5.98% -3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and Ensco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ensco 1 10 5 0 2.25

Ensco has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 82.84%. Given Ensco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ensco is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Ensco shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ensco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ensco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Infinity Energy Resources does not pay a dividend. Ensco pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ensco has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Ensco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A Ensco $1.84 billion 0.99 -$303.70 million ($0.52) -8.04

Infinity Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ensco.

Summary

Ensco beats Infinity Energy Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

