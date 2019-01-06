Comparing Lightbridge (LTBR) and Information Services Group (III)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -65.44% -61.76% Information Services Group 1.41% 14.92% 4.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightbridge and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and Information Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge $170,000.00 115.35 -$7.10 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $269.55 million 0.70 -$2.13 million $0.16 25.94

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Lightbridge on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors. The company also provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities. Its services include integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management, and infrastructure development. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

