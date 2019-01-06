Comparing Sterling Bancorp (SBT) & PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.45%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 31.33% 19.34% 1.86% PDL Community Bancorp -1.75% 0.77% 0.13%

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $139.34 million 2.97 $37.97 million N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $42.09 million 5.67 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential owner-occupied and investor-owned, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 5 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

