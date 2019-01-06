Computer Task Group (CTG) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.86% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We expect the company to provide its initial financial guidance for 2019 when it reports earnings in coming weeks.””

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

CTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

CTG opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 211,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 106,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.