Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 475,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter worth $2,404,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 235,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter worth $2,360,000.

CBM opened at $41.70 on Friday. Cambrex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cambrex in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

