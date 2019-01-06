Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 512,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

