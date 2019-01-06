Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBMI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 201.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,410 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 655,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0157 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

