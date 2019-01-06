Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,248 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Innophos worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innophos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Innophos by 37.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innophos by 8.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innophos by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after purchasing an additional 170,407 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Innophos by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innophos alerts:

Shares of Innophos stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

IPHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/confluence-investment-management-llc-purchases-7248-shares-of-innophos-holdings-inc-iphs.html.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.