Continental Building Products (CBPX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

NYSE:CBPX opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $937.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Continental Building Products has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Bosowski bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 360,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 552.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 480,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 406,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.