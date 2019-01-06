Continental Resources (CLR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $49.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.45.

CLR stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,225,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

