Contrasting Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) & American International Ventures (AIVN)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 4.60% 1.75% 1.07% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and American International Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 11 0 2.85 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American International Ventures does not pay a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and American International Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.24 billion 4.24 $243.88 million $1.11 36.48 American International Ventures $40,000.00 62.10 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than American International Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats American International Ventures on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, Its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 2.7 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

