Contrasting Bank of America (BAC) and Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $100.26 billion 2.61 $18.23 billion $1.83 13.98 Akbank T.A.S. $7.51 billion 0.68 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S..

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bank of America pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 21.85% 10.82% 1.13% Akbank T.A.S. 19.89% 15.27% 1.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of America and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 6 6 0 2.50 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $33.70, suggesting a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Summary

Bank of America beats Akbank T.A.S. on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,500 financial centers; 16,000 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, creating funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and creating a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 800 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.