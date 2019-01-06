Contrasting China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (CRHKY) & iFresh (IFMK)

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) and iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd and iFresh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd $4.40 billion 2.60 $173.90 million N/A N/A iFresh $126.88 million 0.14 -$790,000.00 ($0.06) -18.00

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.7% of iFresh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd and iFresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd N/A N/A N/A iFresh -5.09% -170.17% -13.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd and iFresh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. iFresh does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd beats iFresh on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 breweries in 25 provinces, directly administered municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong and considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses facilities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

