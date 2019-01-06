Contrasting Gulf Resources (GURE) & KMG Chemicals (KMG)

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) and KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gulf Resources and KMG Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A KMG Chemicals 0 4 1 0 2.20

KMG Chemicals has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Given KMG Chemicals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KMG Chemicals is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulf Resources and KMG Chemicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $107.52 million 0.37 $7.95 million N/A N/A KMG Chemicals $465.56 million 2.54 $64.84 million $4.33 17.58

KMG Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of KMG Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of KMG Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and KMG Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources -906.23% -2.54% -2.50% KMG Chemicals 13.93% 16.69% 8.07%

Risk and Volatility

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KMG Chemicals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KMG Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Gulf Resources does not pay a dividend. KMG Chemicals pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KMG Chemicals beats Gulf Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals. The company's chemical products include hydroxyl guar gum, demulsified agent, corrosion inhibitor, bactericide, iron ion stabilizer, clay stabilizing agent, solid lubricants, polyether lubricant, bromopropane, chlorantraniliprole, remaining agent, enhanced mild paper expansion agent, chelant, tetramethylbenzidine, trimethylolpropane, lactic acid trimethylolpropane material, and Di Bromo Aldehyde, as well as by products, such as Sodium Methoxide, Hydrobroic Acid, Sodium Bromide. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays. This segment's products include sulfuric, phosphoric, and nitric and hydrofluoric acids; ammonium hydroxide; hydrogen peroxide; isopropyl alcohol; other specialty organic solvents; and various blends of chemicals. Its Performance Materials segment supplies drag-reducing agents, industrial valve lubricants, and cleaners and sealants, as well as related services and equipment, including routine and emergency valve maintenance services and training, to the pipeline and energy services markets. This segment also supplies penta products consisting of solid blocks and concentrated solutions to industrial customers who use these preservatives to pressure treat wood products, as well as sells hydrochloric acid, which is a byproduct of penta production for use in the steel and oil well service industries. KMG Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.