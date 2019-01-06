Contrasting Revolutions Medical (RMCP) and T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revolutions Medical and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80

T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.01%.

Volatility and Risk

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolutions Medical and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T2 Biosystems $4.66 million 34.12 -$62.42 million N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A T2 Biosystems -522.30% -461.31% -84.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolutions Medical Company Profile

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

