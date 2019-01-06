Contrasting Taoping (TAOP) & Determine (DTRM)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taoping and Determine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $18.19 million 2.89 $850,000.00 $0.12 10.75 Determine $28.12 million 0.21 -$9.94 million N/A N/A

Taoping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Determine.

Volatility & Risk

Taoping has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Determine has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Taoping and Determine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Determine 1 1 1 0 2.00

Determine has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 358.33%. Given Determine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Determine is more favorable than Taoping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Determine shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Determine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Determine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Determine -49.28% -401.60% -26.36%

Summary

Taoping beats Determine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Determine

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides professional services, including system implementations and enhancements, and training. The company serves various industries, such as insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Australia, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Belgium, Norway, Bermuda, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Germany, and China. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

