Contrasting Tapinator (TAPM) and Trueblue (TBI)

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Trueblue shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Trueblue shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and Trueblue’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $3.14 million 1.01 N/A N/A N/A Trueblue $2.51 billion 0.37 $55.45 million $1.74 13.06

Trueblue has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tapinator and Trueblue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Trueblue 0 3 0 0 2.00

Trueblue has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Trueblue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trueblue is more favorable than Tapinator.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and Trueblue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Trueblue 2.67% 15.62% 8.00%

Risk and Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trueblue has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trueblue beats Tapinator on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages customers' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

