Contrasting Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) & University Bancorp (UNIB)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 39.69% 17.27% 1.92% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of University Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and University Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $890.86 million 4.88 $325.49 million $3.10 13.25 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and University Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 1 9 0 2.90 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.83%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 38 branch locations and 8 loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online cash management, and online banking and bill pay services; online reorder checks; wire transfer; courier; and insurance products, as well as ATM services. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

