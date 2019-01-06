Contrasting Zafgen (ZFGN) and MacroGenics (MGNX)

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zafgen and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen 0 1 3 0 2.75 MacroGenics 1 1 7 0 2.67

Zafgen currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 227.04%. MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 141.85%. Given Zafgen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zafgen is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Profitability

This table compares Zafgen and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen N/A -80.07% -58.44% MacroGenics -10.72% -7.39% -5.85%

Risk & Volatility

Zafgen has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Zafgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Zafgen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zafgen and MacroGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen N/A N/A -$52.02 million ($1.90) -2.79 MacroGenics $157.74 million 3.56 -$19.62 million ($0.54) -24.63

MacroGenics has higher revenue and earnings than Zafgen. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zafgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MacroGenics beats Zafgen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. It also develops ZGN-1258, a MetAP2 inhibitor for treatment of PWS. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1); MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; MGD019, a preclinical DART molecule designed to recognize the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4); and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company develops MGD009, a DART molecule recognizes B7-H3 and CD3; MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells and CD3-expressing T cells. It has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company also has a translational research agreement with NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the identification and development of biomarkers for MGD013 program. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

