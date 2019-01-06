ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 196.75 ($2.57).

CTEC opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

