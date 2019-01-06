Corning (GLW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Corning stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $395,798.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,766. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

