Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187,322 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE OFC opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $100,172.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,147.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,853 shares of company stock worth $411,043. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

