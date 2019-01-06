Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report $477.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.70 million and the lowest is $463.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $495.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covanta from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 815,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Covanta has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.27%.

In other news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $133,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,186.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Mulcahy sold 13,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,193.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.