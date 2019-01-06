Cowen Lowers Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has $73.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $86.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.09.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,846.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $76,082.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,409,000 after acquiring an additional 63,759 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,773,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $641,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,723 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,178,000 after acquiring an additional 699,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,426.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,253,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $311,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,498 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,326,575 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $170,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.