Credit Suisse AG Has $974,000 Stake in Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Varex Imaging worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AG Has $974,000 Stake in Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/credit-suisse-ag-has-974000-stake-in-varex-imaging-corp-vrex.html.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.