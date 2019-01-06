Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Carbonite Inc (CARB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Carbonite worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Carbonite during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Carbonite during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Carbonite during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Carbonite during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Carbonite during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000.

CARB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $41,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $102,174.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,793. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARB stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.93 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Carbonite Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

