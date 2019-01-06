Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (MLPO) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2365 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPO opened at $12.42 on Friday. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

