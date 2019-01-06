Critical Contrast: Hickok (HICKA) & Its Competitors

Hickok (OTCMKTS: HICKA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hickok to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hickok and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hickok 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hickok Competitors 103 544 953 24 2.55

Hickok presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.27%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Hickok’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hickok is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hickok and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hickok 4.87% 37.52% 12.53% Hickok Competitors 7.66% -5.41% 6.82%

Risk and Volatility

Hickok has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hickok’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hickok and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hickok $23.82 million N/A 22.50 Hickok Competitors $2.53 billion $342.42 million 20.94

Hickok’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hickok. Hickok is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 82.2% of Hickok shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hickok beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hickok

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

