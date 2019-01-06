Critical Review: Rogers (ROG) vs. ForceField Energy (FNRG)

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and ForceField Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 8.11% 12.78% 8.71% ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rogers and ForceField Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 3 0 3.00 ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers currently has a consensus price target of $176.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Rogers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rogers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rogers and ForceField Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $821.04 million 2.20 $80.45 million $5.76 17.03 ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than ForceField Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Rogers has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ForceField Energy has a beta of -48.38, meaning that its stock price is 4,938% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rogers beats ForceField Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. Its Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications. The company's Power Electronics Solutions segment offers ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and high power interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its Other segment provides elastomeric components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer, and other markets; elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks; and inverters for portable communications and automotive markets. The company also manufactures and sells polytetrafluoroethylene, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene films, pressure sensitive tapes, and specialty products for the industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics markets. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About ForceField Energy

ForceField Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lighting products and solutions for enhancing energy efficiency in China and the United States. It distributes light emitting diode, and other commercial lighting products and fixtures. The company was formerly known as SunSi Energies Inc. and changed its name to ForceField Energy Inc. in February 2013. ForceField Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

