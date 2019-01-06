Critical Survey: Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) vs. Leading Brands (LBIX)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) and Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners and Leading Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Leading Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Leading Brands does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Leading Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01% Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Leading Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Leading Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.75 $777.64 million $2.39 18.86 Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Leading Brands.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Leading Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling operations. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Leading Brands

Leading Brands, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc. and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc. in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.