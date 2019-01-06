Critical Survey: Wins Finance (WINS) and Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wins Finance does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wins Finance and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.42%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Risk and Volatility

Wins Finance has a beta of 5.92, suggesting that its share price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 29.89% 18.23% 6.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wins Finance and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 4,373.07 $10.49 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 1.94 $211.12 million $4.76 9.30

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Wins Finance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

