Crown 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,350.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Crown has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $6,350.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.04180693 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.02012222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00059059 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000540 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 21,175,086 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, YoBit, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.