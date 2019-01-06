Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 8.1% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.
In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $2,291,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.32 per share, with a total value of $214,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,426.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,292 shares of company stock worth $7,773,677. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HSY opened at $106.08 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.18.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.