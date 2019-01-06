Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the third quarter worth $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the third quarter worth $150,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 187.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the third quarter worth $202,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

