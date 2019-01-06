Csenge Advisory Group Invests $41,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1,011.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2,576.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,475,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,915 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2,930.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 79,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Micron Technology to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of MU opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

